Friday Fragments: Dolphins, Police Chases, VMAs

If you are a Miami Dolphins fan, I think this might not be your year. First, Tyreek Hill managed to get himself handcuffed for speeding and telling a cop not to knock on his window. Then, in Thursday night's game, your quarterback got his third concussion. I hope he retires to preserve his quality of life down the road.

I heard we had a presidential debate but didn’t watch it. Didn’t need to. I made up for it by listening to 25 political ads during our show every morning.

There have been a lot of law enforcement chases around here lately—and a lot of traffic deaths.

The benefit for Jeremy McCune will be at Oscar's Cocktails and Casino on Saturday. Silent auction items, a pig roast for 20 bucks per plate, and raffle tickets to win half a beef or one of two halves of a hog.

I watched the 40th annual VMA Awards this week. I just wanted to verify that I am, in fact, old. If you want to make out with an alien, that’s your business.

I’m sorry to hear about the massive layoffs from the mine. That is going to affect the entire community. Call your elected officials and ask what they’re going to do to help those folks.

This week’s Flakes Trip stop was at the Blue Cat in Huntley for "Wilson Wednesday." Paul and I both got our own parking space signs, made with pizza boxes and spray paint. It’s good to be important.

Be safe this weekend. We’re back Monday morning at 5.