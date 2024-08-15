Montana Parents vs. Judges: Who’s Really in Control?

This is why it's so important to know the political affiliation of the judges we elect. Yesterday, the Montana Supreme Court issued a unanimous ruling on minors getting permission from their parents before an abortion. This issue will have impacts down the road. The state legislature passed the parental consent law in 2013, and now they have destroyed it. The unanimous decision was written by Judge Laurie McKinnon. It said, "We conclude that minors, like adults, have a fundamental right to privacy, which includes procreative autonomy and making medical decisions affecting his or her bodily integrity and health in partnership with a chosen health care provider, free from government interest."

Folks, I don't think this is about abortion; this is about parental rights that have just been taken away from all of you. Notice how they said, "his or hers." This could also, down the road, mean gender transition. Just think 10, 11, 12, and 13-year-olds will be allowed to make these decisions on their own without you knowing. No way do I think are they able to think these things out as adolescents. Parents are going to wonder what's going on with their child—depressed, isolated—and will have no clue. Parents should have authority over their children's medical decisions. It's a sad day for Montana parents.

That's why you need to put Swanson and Wilson on the court this November.

