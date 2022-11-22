Montana, Give Thanks For This Novel Part of the Holidays

One of the best things about turkey day is the aroma coming from the kitchen. It's the anticipation of what's to come that makes your mouth water.

It's like a Christmas package or a first date you know it's going to be good once you get to unwrap it. The thing that I really enjoy though is all the sweet things that seem to only come around the holidays. I'm talking sweet food.

For me, fudge is one that I can't wait to get my hands on. It's like chili, there are so many different ways to make it and I have never met a piece of fudge I didn't like.

Peanut brittle is another, I love that stuff, and it's never available any other time of the year.

For some reason, though, I only need turkey once a year. It's really good but whoever goes out to eat the rest of the year and orders turkey? No one probably.

The pies are another that seem to be seasonal, like pecan and pumpkin, with Cool Whip of course.

How many of you ever order pecan or pumpkin pie out at a restaurant on a regular day? The answer, is never. It's always the fudge brownie or Mud pie or something else.

It's funny, as much as we love thanksgiving day dinner and all of its glory it's usually just a once of year thing. It could be because of all the work and effort it takes to put it all together and the rest of the year there just isn't enough time.

So enjoy it all, it will be 365 days until it all comes around again.

