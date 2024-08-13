Storm Naming Madness: Is It All Just Hot Air?

I know this is a little off the wall, but why do we even name storms in the first place? They decided yesterday to name the tropical disturbance in the Caribbean, Ernesto.

Exactly one week ago, we had a storm in Billings that dropped more rain in an hour than a tropical depression, with 70 to 80 mph winds, and it had no name at all.

Only a few years ago did we start naming winter storms.

So, if we are doing this to bring awareness to a serious weather event, then why don't we name things like floods? Floods kill a lot of people and cause major damage, and they last as long as hurricanes, yet we don't name them. Plus, they are also predictable.

Just a few weeks ago, we had a huge heatwave that hit out west and covered half the country, and they didn't name it.

They don't name the fierce storms on the West Coast that bring the Santa Ana winds and downpours.

We do name fires now, and they don't even have to be very big. Ten- or twenty-acre fires are now named, and for what reason, I have no idea.

How would you like to be a person who has the same name as one of these devastating storms like Andrew or Katrina? I've also noticed they are quick to name them now so they can add another one to their doom-and-gloom list to substantiate their claims of out-of-control weather.

The more names you hear, the more serious you think it is. I wish this current one that we are having here, named "Pain in My Ass," would leave so I could get some wheat cut. It will quit; it always does.

See ya tomorrow at 5.