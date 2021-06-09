Old Service Station Building in Laurel is Now a Doggy Daycare

I love seeing new businesses open in my hometown of Laurel and over the past few weeks, I've been watching the activity at 317 E Main Street. Part of Laurel's historic district, the large, single-story building has housed a variety of businesses over the years. Now it's home to a new pet daycare service called Molly & Friends.

Michael Foth - Townsquare Media

Give your dogs a play day.

Owner Jodi Mackay said she was inspired by another Laurel businesswoman, Misty Hull. Hull owns several businesses on Laurel's Main Street, including the 'Friends' themed coffee shop and she encouraged Mackay to take the plunge and open the pet care facility. Jodi told us that interest from the community has been strong, adding that COVID seemed to bring a lot of people closer to their pets.

After spending so much time at home with your dog(s) over the previous year, it now makes it more difficult to leave them all day. Overnight boarding is not available yet at Molly & Friends, although Mackay hopes to offer those services by the end of the year.

Michael Foth - Townsquare Media

The historic building once was a service station, an auto dealership and a brewery.

According to Laurel historic district documents, much of the "Western Commercial" style building was built in 1944 (the original portion was constructed sometime earlier). Serving as Smith’s Chevron Service Station, and doubling as Hudson and American Motors car dealerships. For a while it was a brewery, then a used car lot. It's been sitting empty for at least a year until Molly & Friends took the space.

Michael Foth - Townsquare Media

Don't mess up your bathtub... Take your pooch to the dog wash.

The doggy spa is near the back of the building, offering a DIY dog wash station. Other services are available and dog daycare is offered by the hour, day, or monthly rates. Molly & Friends is a family-owned business that proudly carries Made in the USA and Montana made products. They hope to expand their line of locally made items and are looking forward to partnering with various rescue groups.

Get our free mobile app

You can find out more about Molly & Friends HERE. Got a new business tip? Drop us a note in the Comments or DM us on the Mobile App!