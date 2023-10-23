No Trash Talkin’

I don't know if you have heard about the new landfill they want but this is something that I am definitely going to trash talk about. The proposal is to put a new landfill north of Billings in a field by the Shepherd/Acton road. That area is already one of the worst spots for discarded trash, much less now a new landfill.

First, they couldn't have picked a windier spot if they wanted to. There is no cover and nothing to stop the trash from ending up in Miles City.

Second, don't come out to an area used for farming and ranching and ruin it for everyone who makes their living doing it.

Why doesn't the county just put a big hole in the middle of Pioneer Park? It's right in Billings and closer for county trucks to dump. Well, we can't ruin a beautiful park like that and put a dump there.

No, just go to the country and ruin all the land around the ranchers. To use the landfill you have to do a better job sorting. Most of the stuff in the dump can be recycled if they have a separator.

Nope, instead we are going to put a new hole in a virgin area and ruin that one. The Solid Waste Division of the D.E.Q. is still taking comments on this so drop them a line and do some trash-talking yourself Solid Waste Division, D.E.Q Box 200901 Helena Mt. 59620...

See ya tomorrow at 5.