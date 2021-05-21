People Drink Too Much in Montana and We Don’t Do Enough [Opinion]

The Yellowstone County DUI Task Force had their drugs and alcohol symposium this week. The forum had law enforcement, the DEA, addiction experts, court personnel and others talk and discuss the drug and alcohol problems in our state. You folks know how I have talked for years about the milquetoast approach we take with drugs in particular marijuana. But let's be real here too about alcohol. People drink too much. I don't know what it is but we seem to brush aside the seriousness of this problem as well.

How many of you out there would consider yourself an alcoholic? Probably not many. If you folks would take a 10 question test to see if you are considered an alcoholic or not it would surprise you. Maybe it's the atmosphere in Montana, which kind of makes it the thing to do. I used to drink a little beer when I was 20 but it didn't consume my life. I was in control and disciplined enough to know the difference between an occasional good time and a routine. By the time I was 26 or 27 I stopped. Too many other priorities and I knew it wasn't good, plus I did not want to show impressionable kids bad habits.

Today, people think I'm weird because I don't like to indulge. That doesn't mean I don't like to socialize, cause I do, but I don't need booze to have a good time. I know it's a free country and you can do what you want with your life. But please think of what you may be doing to others in your life as well and the message we send to our youth. Have a great safe weekend and will see ya Monday at 5.