Phoney Baloney

Yesterday Gov. Steve Bullock announced that he would like to see local officials use stricter measures to stop the spread of COVID in Montana. He suggested shutting down some bars and hotspots. He also insisted that politics is not playing a role in his decision. OK, then why is he going to let local officials take the heat on that when he's 30 days out from election day?

He had no problem implementing all the other ones like the mandatory face mask requirement with counties that have at least 4 cases. Old Pinocchio is now distancing himself from these devastating economic decisions that cost people their jobs since March. If he gets to Washington, he'll make a great democrat, Quick to take credit for the good but put responsibility for the bad on others. See ya tomorrow at 5.