Watch Out, Bad Drivers: My Dash Cam Will Come For You!

I think that I've added a new purchase to my list, and I decided on this at about 3:30 this morning.

I get out of bed by 3:20 each workday and have all of my vitamin supplements lined up next to my laptop on my kitchen table, leaving room for my bowl of Honey Nut Cheerios. I get through all of those while I'm checking out the internet to see what happened since I went to bed the night before.

One of the first things that I saw this morning was that two motorcyclists were killed in separate incidents. Then, up near Gallatin Canyon, a motorist was killed. Law enforcement was asking if anybody had any dash cam video of a car that was suspected of weaving in and out of traffic at high speeds. If there's no video of it, then somebody gets away with it.

The same with the motorcycle crashes. A lot of times, nobody saw what happened to cause those crashes.

So I think I'm in the market for a dash cam, just in case I happen to catch something on video that nobody else's cameras caught. Here in Montana, we have a lot fewer cameras in towns, so not nearly as much gets recorded.

Protecting myself in case I'm in an accident that's not my fault or, hopefully, catching someone else doing something they shouldn't be doing is worth getting one.

Just shopping online briefly, I see that you can get one for about $250.00 plus installation.

So, look out, bad guys. I'll be watching you soon.