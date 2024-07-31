Unfriended: Dealing with Digital Ditching

One of my least favorite parts of my job is how much time I spend on Facebook every morning. Despite the amount of time I've logged on there, I still don't know much about how it all works.

I was searching around this morning and accidentally found some depressing news. It was bound to happen, and it finally did: I have been unfriended.

I'm not sure what I did to deserve that. But being a friend on Facebook isn't like being a real friend. On Facebook, I have 3,331 friends. In real life, sadly, the number is significantly smaller.

You unfriending me doesn't really hurt my feelings, but it does make me question why you wanted to be my Facebook friend in the first place. I don't send too many friend requests out, so 99% of my FB friends sent me the requests to start with.

This made me curious about others who may have opted to end our Facebook friendship. I looked up some gals that I have dated and could only find one who had taken the time to unfriend me. Thinking back to our time together, that wasn't the biggest surprise of my day.

I'm new to this being unfriended thing, so can anybody tell me the rules? Do we no longer wave at each other when we see each other driving down the road? How about talking to each other when we run into each other at events?

I just want to know how to act properly when I bump into my "unfriends."

I gotta run. I have a whole new batch of friend requests to attend to.