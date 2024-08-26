Outdoor Concerts: Sunshine, Tunes, and No Bad Weather Allowed

Our one-line Monday topic this morning was whether folks liked outdoor concerts better than indoor ones.

For me, it all comes down to the weather. If it's raining or hot, then of course, let's go indoors. If you've got decent weather, why wouldn't you do it outdoors?

I've seen several shows at The Gorge in George, Washington. It's a beautiful venue, and they have a campground there, so you have the option to stay overnight. If you don't, it's about an hour to the motels in Wenatchee or a couple of hours back to Spokane.

My favorite outdoor venue is Red Rocks in Morrison, Colorado. When you're sitting there watching a show, you can see the lights of Denver in the background. It's actually a city park, so it's a neat place to go even when there's not a concert going on. I've been there when folks are just being touristy and when they do sunrise yoga.

Less than a mile away is the Colorado Music Hall of Fame. John Denver's statue is located there, and he's got his own wing. If you're a music geek like me, you can easily spend half a day going through the place.

Being close to Denver, you've got all kinds of touristy options. They have the Broncos, the Nuggets, the Avalanche, and the Rockies. It's always neat to see a pro game in person.

My advice is to fly there. By not driving through Wyoming, you aren't missing anything.