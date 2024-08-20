Golden Years for Dogs: Pooch’z B&B is a Lifesaver

No one likes to think about all the decisions you have to make as you get toward the end. It’s better to have a plan to take those tough decisions away from others in your family. One thing that often slips through the cracks is what to do with the dog. I never thought about that, but I know my kids would take in whatever dogs I had at the time.

We learned this morning that there is a forever home for dogs called Pooch'z B&B. It’s a senior dog safe haven where they can live out the rest of their lives in a great, loving, and open atmosphere. Marge and her crew give the dogs everything they need to live out whatever time they have left with love and compassion. They currently have 21 dogs in their care. Many of these dogs are from owners who have passed away or are now in an assisted living facility and can no longer care for them.

Jeep'n For a Reason will donate this weekend’s parade proceeds to help offset the costs.

It costs about $270 a month to give these animals the care they need. It takes a really special individual to be able to do this. I know I couldn’t. I would be devastated to lose an animal like that, and all of you know how hard it is to say goodbye to your pet. If you can help them out, they do great work, and our dogs deserve the best we can give them. They're online at POOCHZBNB.ORG.

