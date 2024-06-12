Who Needs a Cabin When You Have a Shed?

It seems like you can't drive anywhere in town without passing somebody selling those sheds. I keep wondering, "Who's buying these?" I mean, I see a few of them set behind houses with smaller square footage. Great for storing your mower and lawn chairs out of the elements. Knowing a little bit about supply and demand, I assumed that most folks who wanted one by now probably have bought one. Not so.

Now I can see where some more storage space for folks would be nice. Buy yourself a ten-by-twenty-foot unit and fix all of your storage needs. They have financing and will deliver, by the way.

So, as I'm wondering who's buying them, I see that some folks are using them as an alternative to building a cabin. All you need is a piece of ground where you can set one up. In the summertime, you just need it to sleep in because most activities are outside.

In the winter, hunters can sleep in them. They can be heated with a candle. This means that you wouldn't have to haul in and set up wall tents. Makes sense to me.

Heck, I'm just lazy enough that I'd rather haul one of these sheds to the campsite, drop it off on a flatbed trailer, and completely avoid having to set up one of those tents that require a college degree to figure out how many tent poles are required.

Also, if a nasty rainstorm (or even hail) blows in, you have a hard-sided enclosure to ride it out. I know exactly zero "tent in heavy rain" stories that end with "We stayed completely dry."