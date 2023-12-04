Some Cities Are Taking Crime Prevention To A Whole New Level

I'm sorry, what?

Crime is so bad in some of the liberal-run cities in the country they are now turning to drastic measures to try to stop it. In Philadelphia, the city council has now banned ski masks. What? Yeah, ski masks.

Their city council, by a vote of 13-2, passed it last Thursday saying it will increase public safety. This measure will ban ski masks in public places like schools, recreation centers, parks, city-owned businesses and buildings, and public transportation. Not only that, they will fine you 250 dollars if you wear one.

A head-scratcher.

How many things are stolen in a public park or city building? These ski masks are used by thugs in drug deals or organized grab-and-go's all orchestrated on social media.

Once again, the public will pay the penalty for these cities’ failures to stop crime and protect families and businesses. Look at places in California that have the $1000 rule regarding shoplifting. If the amount of stolen property is less than that, there is no prosecution.

The mayor of Chicago said that shoplifting should be accepted because these people are oppressed.

More ideas:

Carjackings are also up in these bigger cities, so if they would eliminate people driving to work or autos in general that might help.

Making concessions for the law-breaking is penalizing all of the law-abiding. Not right. A tougher approach to crime would do better than any ban on ski masks. Next will be large jackets and gloves...

