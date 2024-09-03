Sheryl, Pink, and Chaos: My Missoula Concert Adventure

So, I took a little trip to Missoula to see Sheryl Crow open for Pink at Washington-Grizzly Stadium last Wednesday. I'll share a few things from my trip. First, I will never work and then drive 4 1/2 hours for a concert again.

I like big crowds less and less every year, so this might be my final appearance in a stadium. Getting in wasn't bad; getting out was. Anytime you're competing with 20,000 others to leave, it's going to be a cluster. I didn't get back to my motel until midnight.

Whining aside, what a show. If I had gone by myself, I would have left after Sheryl Crow's set. But the folks I went with had grandkids who wanted to stay until the end of Pink's performance. What an entertainer. What a show. Her "Summer Carnival" featured amazing background singers, dancers, and people on trampolines. She has an incredibly powerful voice.

Her portion felt more like a Cirque du Soleil show at a casino in Las Vegas, capped off with her being flown 100 feet above the crowd during her final song.

If you find yourself in Missoula for a concert at the stadium or a Griz game, I highly recommend taking an Uber and avoiding Reserve Street altogether.

I do recommend The Homewood Suites Hotel and The Stone of Accord for lunch or dinner. Great food and walking distance from the hotel.

Some great memories were made on this trip.