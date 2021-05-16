It’s a No Brainer to Support This Billings Event

With so many charitable organizations in the world, sometimes it's really difficult to decide which one or ones to support. I have a few charities that I like to support and a few of those include, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, The Shriners Hospitals for Children, and the Boys & Girls Clubs. St. Jude because I've seen first hand the incredible work that they do and the many lives they have saved and are changing worldwide with their research. I support the Shriners because my sister needed their services when she was young. She has a brittle bone disease, so she spent many years at The Shrines Hospitals for surgeries and treatment. As for the Boys & Girls Clubs, all of my kids went to the Boys & Girls Clubs in the summertime when school was out. I also had the very distinct pleasure of serving on the board of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Yellowstone County for a few years and it was something I am very glad I got to experience.

I learned and saw firsthand the many great services the Boys & Girls Clubs provide. For several years I had my kids help me deliver meals over the holidays to families that would sign up. I wanted my kids to understand that there are people who are less fortunate than others and that just giving a little of your time can make a huge difference in someone's life. Here's a great way you can help out the Boys & Girls Clubs and have a great time with your friends. The Sapphire Lounge at 4010 Montana Sapphire Drive is hosting their "What Ever It Takes - To Help Kids In Need" fun night Saturday, May 22nd from 4p-8p, with an auction, 50/50, happy hour and Lil Red Wagon will be on hand serving food. What a perfect way to spend time with friends, maybe win some money, eat good food and help out a great cause

