The Surprising Stories We Never Knew About This Huge Day

A significant day.

I knew what today was before I even got to work. In fact, yesterday while we were vaccinating cows I was trying to think what I could do for Pearl Harbor Day.

Credit: Ryan Parker on Unsplash Credit: Ryan Parker on Unsplash loading...

Whatever I did, I wanted to show the extreme contrast between what happened then and our response to what we do now and how we respond. I wanted to make this talk different though, and it was. If you have a chance listen to our podcast, I will promise you that you will hear many things that transpired and you didn't know before. I thought I knew most of the things that happened, but I was wrong.

Get our free mobile app

Worth a listen.

After I researched this morning, I told the whole story from start to finish. At one point during my dissertation, I became so emotional I almost was brought to tears. That hasn't happened much over the last 36 years here. The bravery and bold decisions that were made in an instant helped save lives and exemplified the love of country and courage that the brave men and women of our fighting forces had. Many of them were new to the job and the military, not even wet behind the ears yet.

Credit: Curtis Reese on Unsplash Credit: Curtis Reese on Unsplash loading...

Maybe some of you history teachers out there could play this for your class. They would get the real story and reasons behind the tragic event.

Things have changed.

There have been 77 attacks on our military bases and our fleet in the Red Sea since October 17th. We know who is behind it and funding it and have virtually had no response except a few buildings they believe were storing munitions.

Listen to that story of events that live in infamy and let me know if you are proud of the support our current-day military is getting while under attack.

Credit: Scandinavian Backlash on Unsplash Credit: Scandinavian Backlash on Unsplash loading...

God bless the brave men and women of our U.S. military past and present.