The Value of a Good Mother Can’t Be Underestimated [Opinion]

We all see the value of a good mom every day, and now we are also seeing the results of not having a good mom or dad. Yesterday, the AP is reporting, a 6th grader took a gun to school and shot three people. Fortunately, they will all be ok. This, in the small town of Rigby, Idaho. Earlier in the week, we had a DEA agent in on the show and we heard the story of a 9-year-old in Billings waiting for LSD to be dropped off in her mailbox. Are you hearing this? The innocent youth we all thought we knew are not innocent anymore. Why? Why is this happening?

Well, there are many reasons: bullying, social media, recognition, etc. I still think one of the big reasons is the absence of good strong active parents including a great active parent always there for you: mom. My children were very fortunate to have one as was I and many of you. For those who didn't, you can see the difference. Ask any coach, teacher, doctor, they can tell you the difference. Earlier in the week, I wrote about the results of the birth rates from last year and was ridiculed about my point on who really shouldn't be having children. The job of being a mother is so undervalued. It's the real difference in a child's life. It made a difference in mine like I'm sure it made a difference in yours.

This Mother's Day, let's all take time to count our blessings and thank our mothers for all their sacrifices to put us first. It made a difference. And let's all pray for those who were not blessed with that gift. Happy Mother's Day to all moms out there, stay strong and committed it's worth it. See ya Monday at 5.