The Way We Treat the Elderly in This Country is Awful

It's sad that when our parents become older and need help caring for themselves. We farm them out to a senior care facility and let them handle it. My mom is there now and she never complains much but the food is awful. People pay $7,000 to $10,000 a month and the food is rotten. I would be willing to bet the food in our prisons is better than the food at some long-term care facilities. For people in their 90s and up, they were raised never to waste anything and don't complain, to be thankful you have food on the table. If the rest of us had to deal with that every day there would be hell to play. For these people, it's the high point of the day.

People used to take care of their own elderly parents; not anymore. I'm as guilty as the next guy, but we don't want to be inconvenienced or burdened. We'll all get our turn in the barrel, and we all should do more. Think about it: isn't it sad that now when kids are born we have them in daycare places to raise them until they're old enough to drive or stay home alone? Then, when they get older, we put them in a place to live out their last years on earth. Makes you wonder about our society today, yet we all preach kindness and compassion. The thing that they probably hate the most is loneliness. It's an awful feeling, worse than bad food. Please forgive me, God, I should know better. See ya tomorrow at 5.

