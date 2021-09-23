Time Running Out for Grilling In Billings, Ribeye Steak My Way.

We got to talking about cooking this morning I'm sure that you've heard people say "You don't like deer/elk/goose/antelope/trout/grouse because you've never had it the way that I cook it". Today it was barbequing steaks. and there are many ways.

The Wilson way is simple. Start with a quality cut of meat. My personal preference is a prime-grade rib eye. I get it out of the refrigerator about 2 hours before grill time to let it warm slightly.

I'm not a fan of marinades on steaks, generally. I'm dry rub through and through. And my mix is kosher salt, freshly ground pepper, and Lawry's seasoning. I use a "liberal" amount of each.

Your grill has to be very hot. The trick, in my opinion, is to sear the steak on both sides and then finish it off on indirect heat. I also have a "Just for cooking steaks on the barbeque" spray bottle, It douses those pesky flames and keeps my steak from getting too black.

Get our free mobile app

Here is an alternative recipe for Ribeye.

One friend uses his Traeger. He does a reverse sear. He slow cooks the meat, then he sears it in cast iron for one minute on each side, and boom. It's medium rare and plate-ready.

Something new that I'm going to try next time is horse radish butter. One stick of butter mixed with two table spoons of horse radish and some scallions. It can't possibly be good for you but sounds delicious.

Do you have a perfect grilling recipe for Steak? Cut, Seasoning, or cooking method. Let me know.

20 Montana Distilleries You Have to Visit The Montana distillery scene is certainly taking off, and with the access to local ingredients, you can feel good about supporting these establishments all across the state. Here are 20 distilleries that are worth a visit.