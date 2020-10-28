Tomorrow is a Different Kind of Black Friday

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

I'm talking about the anniversary of Black Friday 1929, October 29, which is tomorrow. The day the stock market crashed and started almost 10 years of depression. The Dow that day closed at 230 points. There were no stimulus packages, no extra $600 a week unemployment check. People didn't loot and steal except for an occasional apple or bread stolen from a market to feed a family. When I saw the looting going on in Philly last night I was totally disgusted. One man was even hauling a new washing machine out of the store. And why? What does that solve or fix? Why is only one party calling them out? What happened to law and order in this country? Most importantly, it appeared to me that it was a super spreader event and looters were not social distancing. Now that will get them in trouble. See ya tomorrow at 5.