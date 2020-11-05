Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Tonight at the Stadium Club: It's absolutely your last chance to get qualified for the Flakes Trip. Stop by, fill out your card, and you're qualified. Now, if you live in Pennsylvania, you have until 7 p.m. three days later. If you're dead, you can enter in Arizona. In Michigan, you can have someone enter for you. In Georgia, you can keep entering until all people are entered. We don't plan on announcing the winner quite yet. When we do pick the trip winner, you will not be allowed to watch us pick them. We will cover up the windows. You only need to enter once. You'll have about a 1 in 500 chance to win, although last night someone entered 120,000 times. Anyway, hurry and do it because a rule is a rule. See ya tomorrow at 5.