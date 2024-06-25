Old School Shopping: Why I Skip Amazon Prime Day

Yeah, I'm old school, I know, but I'd rather do it that way. Coming up in July, it's Amazon's big Prime Day where Prime members get special deals for two days. You have to pay $139 for the membership. I hardly buy anything online. Number one, I like to buy locally and help out the people around here. Mark loves to buy online for the convenience of doing it at home, and they deliver right to his door. That's fine, but anything I tend to need, I need that day, so waiting doesn't do me any good. If you order things like clothes and they don't fit right, you then have to send things back, which is another pain.

The part I do get is doing the shopping for someone else. It's really handy around Christmas when you can buy it and ship it directly to the recipient. Amazon deals with so much volume that they can offer better prices on things, and if saving money is everything to you, then go that route. I probably do this more than others, but if I don't like you or your money influence, I usually won't do business with you. I remember when Best Buy here in Billings fired one of their employees for stopping some shoplifter walking out of the store with merchandise. I have never been back since, and that was over ten years ago. It's your money and a free country, so you can patronize who you want, and I can too.

See you tomorrow at 5.