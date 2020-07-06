We Don’t Need a New Anthem

In 2017 Colin Kaepernick filed a grievance against the NFL feeling he was being treated unfairly for taking a knee during NFL games. My how things have changed now. CNN reported late last week that the NFL has now announced that they will be playing the Black National Anthem to start the games. What? Does that mean that our National Anthem is being viewed by the league as The White National Anthem? The very thing they are trying to abolish in the country is now creating even more racial divide.

It's called "The National Anthem" because it covers everyone's home of the brave, land of the free. But, alright, they have made their decision. So, what if someone takes a knee during the Black National Anthem to protest the unjustified killings of white Americans by the police? In 2017, the year Kaepernick filed his grievance, 457 white people were shot by police, according to figures from statista.com. In that same year 223 black people were shot by police. That's more than double.

The NFL and other media outlets are fueling this great divide in America. I don't know what the answer is, but I do know creating sides, like the NFL is now doing, is not going to help the problem. It will only make it worse.