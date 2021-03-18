Will Billings Go Back to Normal After the Pandemic? No. [Opinion]

What is the first thing that you want to do when Billings gets back to normal after COVID-19? About the only thing I could think of was maybe going to a tournament game without having a colonoscopy first. But here is the problem: we will never get back to normal.

I think that the control has been passed to others and from now on we have set a new precedent. COVID cards may now be required for anything involving public activities. Travel by plane has definitely been changed. Now that we all expect new rules to be made and restrictions on our freedoms, it will never be the same again.

This will not be the last new flu or bug to come along, and now they know what they can do, which is just about anything they want. So, wishing and hoping that things will get back to normal is futile. Social distancing is a term that will remain forever. I'm afraid the good ol' days are gone forever. That's what I'm going to look forward to the most. See ya tomorrow at 5.