Wilson’s Wonderland: A Retirement Dream

I'm staying with the retirement theme again today. Welcome to Wilson's Retirement Home.

This is actually something my friends and I have joked about for years. A couple of my friends are single, like me. There's no way that all of my married friends are going to stay together.

So why not pool our resources in retirement and just have a bunch of us move in together?

Ideally, our place will have a huge common area in the middle, with each tenant getting their own hallway with their bedroom and bathroom in it. The plan is to have six of us move in together. Then each person is responsible for cooking dinner one night a week. And on Sundays, we'd go out for dinner and let somebody else cook.

Everybody saves money. We all have somebody to do things and go places with.

This is assuming that I'm still living here when I'm done working.

If I can't make that work, there's always "Latitude Margaritaville." Jimmy Buffett has built some communities for those of us who are "55 plus." Houses start in the 300s, with low HOA fees. You can get anywhere on the property by golf cart. I'm not sure why I don't live there already.

Cheers of "It's Five O'clock Somewhere" will be heard every day, along with a million other hokey Buffett song references.

They've got a few locations in the South. My friend who lives down there always reminds me that you don't have to shovel humidity, which is a big selling point to me.