My End Of The Year Wish For Our Billings Listeners

Today is the last day of work for me and Mark in 2021. This has been a challenging year for all of us in more ways than one. With all the ups and downs related to COVID-19, it's only compounded the problem of an unusual year for many.

I have been blessed in many ways with good health, a good job, and great kids. So many people out there have it far worse and sometimes I think I'm selfish when I ask God for His help when so many more people are deserving.

We have had a great year with all of our charitable and foundation work that we have done of which none would be possible without the great caring and giving spirit of this great state.

Photo by: Kris Edwards, Townsquare Media

As 2022 arrives I realize how quickly things change and the end of our run is fast approaching. Its been a very trying year for me with different setbacks here and there but I am ready to tackle however many years I have left with a new vigor for life. For me the next few weeks will be spent at the ranch that I love so much, getting some of those projects done that require a little extra time.

Credit: Paul Mushaben,

Mushaben Ranch

Not once though will I ever forget you folks that have made this all possible with your continuous support and listenership. It means more to us than you'll ever know. I want to wish each one of you the merriest of all Christmases you've ever had. Hoping the new year opens the door to success and is more gratifying than any year you've ever had. Never overlook the people that love and care for you, because nothing matters more. See ya in 2022.