Young Me: Road Trip Warrior. Now? Meh.

"Did you do anything fun on your vacation?"

I didn't take a whole lot of pictures. On purpose. No Facebook. Not a ton of time online. These days, for me, that's the best part of having time off. I was still awake every day at 3:15. Some days it was just for a minute. Other days, I couldn't go back to sleep, so I got up and did some laundry. It's great to get all of your housework done by 8 a.m.

I did get back to Great Falls and see my family, and that's always important.

Other highlights of my octane-fueled week off included running over a snake. Seriously. That was the most exciting thing that happened, and I'm OK with that.

I was thinking back to my vacations 30 years ago. I'd already have the car packed so when I got off the air on Friday, I'd hit the road. I could be in Denver by 6. Catch a Rockies game, maybe hit Top Golf, the zoo, and then do some sightseeing.

After a few days there, I'd hit the road to visit somebody else I hadn't seen in a while. Oh yeah! Multiple road trips within a road trip were a thing back then.

One weekend, I left Friday at 10 and drove to Seattle and hit the town. The next day, we drove to Portland for a buddy's birthday. Then I drove home from Portland to Billings on Sunday.

It was good to be young and enthusiastic. I am no longer either of those.