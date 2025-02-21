A Treasure Trove of Vintage Items on this Montana Auction

A Montana-based online auction is currently filled with awesome "mancave" items.

I don't own very many antiques or vintage items, but that doesn't mean I don't love them. I'm one of the people who can spend hours wandering around antique malls and junk stores, discovering interesting old trinkets and collectibles. It's fun to imagine the backstory of old stuff.

When I was a kid, my parents would take us along to estate auctions, and my siblings and I enjoyed digging through the boxes of curious odds-n-ends that my parents purchased. As an adult, American Pickers was one of my favorite reality TV shows. One of these days I'll get around to decking out my "mancave" spare bedroom with cool, retro stuff.

Tryans Auction Center in Billings, MT currently has the John & Eileen Schwichtenberg Downsizing Auction, which ends on February 26th. This online auction is filled with tons of cool vintage stuff. I spent some time poking around the lots (there are 13 pages of stuff!) and here are a few standouts that caught my eye.

Credit Tryans Auction Credit Tryans Auction Center loading...

Blatz beer tray, "Milwaukee's Finest"

Every mancave should have retro beer merch, right?

Vintage candy machines. Credit Tryans Auction Vintage candy machines. Credit Tryans Auction Center loading...

Vintage table-top candy machines.

It's been a few years since candy cost a penny or 5¢.

Credit Tryans Auction Credit Tryans Auction Center loading...

Retro Coke display.

The auction has several old Coca-Cola and Pepsi pieces.

Credit Tryans Auction Center Credit Tryans Auction Center loading...

Vintage fishing creel.

These are always popular decor pieces.

Credit Tryan Auction Center Credit Tryan Auction Center loading...

Old tin beverage signs

Hi, pal! This non-carbonated drink was popular in the Northeast US in the 1940s. It was bottled by Diamond Beverage Corporation.

Credit Tryan Auction Center Credit Tryan Auction Center loading...

Old tobacco advertising pieces.

It's wild to think that cigarettes were once considered healthy. This Chesterfield tin touts "best for you".

Credit Tryan Auction Center Credit Tryan Auction Center loading...

STP oil tin

The auction is filled with many pieces of automobile memorabilia. This old STP oil sign is just one example.

Credit Tryans Auction Center Credit Tryans Auction Center loading...

Old gas cans

Before everything was made out of plastic, gas cans were metal.

Credit Tryans Auction Center Credit Tryans Auction Center loading...

More vintage automobile stuff.

Have you ever seen a stop sign like the one above? And I thought the oversized Champion sparkplug (designed to be hung from the ceiling) was neat.

Credit Tryans Auction Center Credit Tryans Auction Center loading...

Brew Thru Babe poster.

Brew Thru is a chain of drive-through liquor stores in North Carolina.

Credit Tryans Auction Center Credit Tryans Auction Center loading...

Old tin bread sign.

I'm not sure what "batter whipped" means, but apparently, it made Sunbeam bread the loaf of choice for this curly-haired little girl.

Bored at work? Browse everything on this auction HERE.

