Health in America: Band-Aids for Self-Inflicted Wounds

While I was drinking my coffee on Saturday morning, I happened to see a segment on the health of America. It featured Dr. Marty Makary from Johns Hopkins University, a well-known author of numerous health books. What he had to say is something I wish would resonate with the millions of Americans who are harming themselves through poor health choices. The point that struck me is that we know the cause of these issues and how to avoid the problems that stem from them, but America concentrates on the fix instead.

Sixty percent of adults are on at least one prescription every day, and forty percent of adults take two or more. Even more alarming, twenty percent of our youth are on a drug every day. These self-induced problems—like obesity, lack of exercise, poor eating habits, and others like smoking and drinking—are killing Americans and costing them and us a fortune. Simple things, like decent hygiene practices, can help so much. So, why don't we care anymore?

Well, we have been conditioned to believe that no matter what we do to ourselves, some procedure or pharmaceutical company will come up with something to fix it. Why would people want to slim down a little when drugs can now curb your appetite?

Don't get me wrong—I have two kids in the medical field, and American medicine is a great thing—but so many issues can be fixed and prevented on your own. You're free to live your life however you want, but when others are forced to pay the bill for people being irresponsible, it's time to look at our approach to health.

