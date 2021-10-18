Exercise, Not a Chance. I Do Everything Possible Not to Partake

Credit: txking, Thinkstock

My job description is as follows. Scroll, click and look things up. Also, keep Paul from cussing. Really, that's about it. All of that bonus music stuff that I give out is just a bonus. You're welcome.

As I was scouring the internet this morning, I ran across an article in which a celebrity was talking about what he had to give up, due to his inability to stop drinking.

Which made me think about what I had given up. My list starts with milk, pasta, and bread most of the time. (an occasional old-school cheeseburger still happens). When I thought about it, I've given up exercise. Seriously.

  • It's well documented that I don't golf without a cart. Why would I?
  • Mower? John Deere X-310. Seventeen point five horsepower with a cup holder. (The next mower will be more like a golf cart, where you can haul a six-pack around the yard)
  • Most wouldn't consider rolling the trash can to the street., but I do. When I get home from work on Fridays, I just snag the can while still seated in the pickup and roll her back up to its spot.
  • No more racquetball, softball, or walking. Been there. Done that.

I'm so lazy I once watched a television show that I didn't like because my remote control fell to the floor and took a bounce too far away to just lean over and pick up. I had just gotten my couch pillow and blanket situated just the way I like them. So now you know.

