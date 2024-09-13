Farmer Finishers: Thanksgiving, Podcast, Football

This week in Farmer Finishers, it really is about being finished. I finally put hauling hay behind me, thanks to a little help. Two trucks are always better than one. Sure, there wasn’t as much hay this year because of the drought, but it beats most years when I usually don’t finish until after Thanksgiving.

Speaking of which, we are already starting to get donations in for this year’s event, which will still be at Metra. Thanksgiving is later this year, too—not until November 28th. One event we had to move up was the Flakes Trip giveaway party. This year, it will be on November 2. We have to have the winner names by then for the airlines and the resort. Hopefully, it will be your name along with the other 150 people already going in 129 days, but who’s counting?

A great podcast this morning covered things like guns, the blame for layoffs, and reinventing the Fair. We tied that all into businesses like McDonald’s, Wendy’s, etc., offering deals and free things to increase traffic. It works.

Wynonna is this weekend at the Alberta Bair Theater. She was always one of my favorites, and we got to know her pretty well years ago. She still has that powerful voice that will leave you in awe. I saw this morning that some balcony tickets are still available. I think they run about $117.

My mom turns 95 this weekend, and she’ll be watching the Bengals play the Chiefs. It kills the time. I’m afraid she’s going to have to live a lot longer, though, before they get back to the Super Bowl.

Have a great weekend, and we’ll see you back here Monday at 5—if I don’t DROP DEAD.