Farmer Finishers: It’s Really About Farming

This week in Farmer Finishers, it really is about farming. Mark and I are going to take some time off so I can get some wheat in the bin. I think that's why I really look forward to the Flakes trip every year because I always use my vacation time to get the work done on the farm. I just got started yesterday, so I'm hoping to put a big dent in it next week. I have to tell ya, I'm really surprised at the crop this year. In Montana, it's always about timing. Even though we entered drought mode in June, we had just the right rain at the right time in May, which should make for another good crop. That doesn't happen too often in our country with two in a row.

Get our free mobile app

Credit: Paul Mushaben, TSM Credit: Paul Mushaben, TSM loading...

I'll have some help too, with Maddy and her husband and John all here to help. If it rains a day next week, then the bulls have to come out for the year, so that's on the list. When we get back, it's Fair Week, then Labor Day. That means it's time to start drawing for some guns in the Firemen's 30 Guns in 30 Days promotion. Also, in the first week of September, we start the Flakes trip stop-bys so you can also win a trip to Akumal in January.

Folks, time goes by so fast anymore it's crazy. Then it's the election, Thanksgiving, and Christmas, then we start it all over again. It's nice sometimes just to stop for a while and take a breath, and I'm trying to do a better job with that.

Stay safe and, God willing, we'll see ya all back here at 5 on Monday the 12th.