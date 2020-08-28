It’s Science.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

So, why has soccer started but football has to wait until Sept 11 in AA schools? Why didn't Mr. Felton answer the question about his medical background? Why are athletes allowed near their family at home and not at the football stadium? These are probably many of the questions that will be asked tonight at the rally at the courthouse. By the way, you can become a public health director in just seven semesters at colleges around the country. Heck, we could all be an expert in no time. Good luck tonight although, I don't think they are willing to budge. See ya Monday at 5.