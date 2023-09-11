Lies Told By The Farmer’s Almanac: The Smartest Guys Don’t Know

You just can't make predictions.

I've read all of the predictions—from the Farmers Almanac to different farm magazines—on the Winter of 23/24 and I'm here to tell you that you just can't predict it. It's all a guess and the one who guesses the closest gets bragging rights.

Get our free mobile app

Weather is like sports.

It's just like football, everyone predicted what was going to happen and after the first week, the smartest guys in the world are NOW telling you what is going to happen. No one knows until they play the game and no one knows until the winter is through.

Nobody really knows.

Look, at all the predictions that came out last year about another hot, dry year for us because of el-Nina or some other thing and we had a really wet spring and early summer. Did anyone predict 10 inches of rain this spring? Hell no, not even close.

They can fly all the latest equipment we have into an already developed hurricane and still have to guess which way it will go or how strong it will be 24 hours later.

Just expect the unexpected.

The reality is no winters are alike and no summers and springs are alike either. Just like football teams and the games they play, you don't know from week to week how they will perform. It's a guess and always has been. Until we have better science, your guess is as good as the next. It's better to be prepared for anything because chances are you'll get a little bit of everything.

See ya tomorrow at 5.