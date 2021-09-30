Only 2 Seasons In Billings, Hot Season and Freezing Season.

This last summer was HOT. Really HOT. Drought conditions have plagued the region. Farmers and Ranchers are feeling the loss of crops and some are having or have sold cattle. It was a huge fire season as well with "Red Flag" Warnings coming up constantly on our smartphones. We thought it would never end.

Now, all of the sudden, it is cold. Really cold. Why does Billings not get a decent Fall or Spring Season? That time of year when it is not too hot or too cold. Sweatshirt weather. The time of year when you can see your breath in the air and you can smell everything, good and bad. Instead, it gets cold fast and hot fast. Last year, it snowed, and not just a little bit, in October.

Get our free mobile app

I wish there were 4 seasons in Billings. Spring, Summer, Fall, and Winter. It would be nice if they had an equal time frame. I would prefer not to have 6 months of winter, followed by summer immediately.

It would be great if it would rain again. Long slow rains replenish our much-needed water supplies. Then let it be warm enough to go camping in the mountains and go swimming. After that, I would allow the snow to come. Lot's of snow in the mountains, and a healthy amount in town. Enough where it satisfies our agriculture needs. After that, let's warm it up again to get rid of it on the streets.

I have a feeling winter will be long and hard this year. We won't get much of a fall. That is too bad, but I predict record snowfalls and very cold temperatures. I can feel it. It will be here before you know it. Just as we complained about the heat, the freezing cold temps will be here soon.

Even though the weather does not cooperate, I am happy I don't live in California, New York, Oregon, Washington, and on and on. If we were there we would be locked inside anyway. Its great to be in Montana!

How To Safely Drive During The Winter In Montana