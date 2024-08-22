Back-to-School Blues: Cherish Every Moment, Trust Me

I know it’s tough—I’ve been there. I’m watching all the first-day-of-school photos making their way to social media, and I know all the feelings and emotions you’re experiencing. If you don’t feel them, you probably were a rotten parent. And yes, they do grow up quickly, and yes, the time does go by really fast. So make the most of the time you have because they will be gone, and all you’ll have are the memories.

A recent article this week said the average spending for back-to-school stuff is over $800 per child. Wow, that’s more than I would have guessed, but clothes aren’t cheap—especially for boys who still grow a lot past 13 and 14. When your kids do graduate from high school or college, I guarantee you all the sacrifices you made for them will be worth it. If you don’t feel that way, again, you’re a rotten parent. I feel sorry for the kids whose parents are glad they are back in school or glad they have moved away and are gone and out of their hair. You obviously were missing something in that relationship that fostered those feelings.

My kids are all pretty much gone and on their own, but I still reminisce and miss them every day. With so many miles between us now, it’s tough. Just try to make the most of the time you do get together. When you hug those kids and say goodbye, they’ll know by the embrace how much you love them. Trust me...

See you tomorrow at 5.