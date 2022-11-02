I haven't had that much homework for forty years but I finally finished.

I wrapped up checking out some of the books that your kids use in Billings school district two and there were some pleasant surprises but also some books I didn't like.

The two that I didn't like were the Invitation to Psychology. It is an elective though so they don't necessarily have to take it. It's way too deep for kids who are 17 years old and very difficult to read and its gender and parenting discussions would throw a red flag for many of you.

The other was the required U.S. Government book. It's awful, it embraces critical race theory throughout. Easy to see what they are trying to turn your children into. All the rest are good, from biology to health.

The two health books are really good ones for 6th through 8th grade and High School health. They cover everything a young adult should know. They do a great job with peer pressure. They emphasize abstinence a lot and the importance of conversations with adults about sex and drugs.

They talk a lot about all the risks and destruction that drugs do to you. Plus so many things on staying healthy, nutrition, exercise, etc. all in there.

We had a message from a listener this morning that disagreed with the part of one of the textbooks that said marijuana could be a factor in death. Then teach your kid how to be a stoner the right way and let others discourage it before they get started.

The point is every parent can make their own decisions on these subjects. That's what bill SB99 allowed. I'm done you folks take it from here.

See ya tomorrow at 5 a.m.