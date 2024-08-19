Who’s Really in Charge? A Farmer’s Stormy Epiphany

As I sat on my combine the other night, I had an epiphany. How dare we think that we are the ones in control? To think we have a say in what happens in nature and have the power to change the weather. A storm rolled through to the north, and I took this picture because it reminded me of just that. Who really is in charge?

When I watch these massive hurricanes or lightning storms that still scare all of us, maybe we should start rethinking things. Look at what we are doing down here—screwing up everything that we were given. When you look at things like the Grand Canyon, majestic mountain ranges, or beautiful falls like Niagara, it just goes to show the things we all take for granted.

We have about a thousand people in D.C. who have literally ruined this country. This is not what we have all come to love and appreciate. We just want to be able to live our lives the way we want. Stay out of our face, keep your hand out of our pockets, and give us back what we loved about America. Keep your hands off my kids; we'll determine what's best for them, not some bureaucratic think tank comprised of indoctrinated nut jobs. Just leave us alone so we can live our lives and enjoy what was given to us. Stay out of our way, and we'll be fine.

Someday, if we keep this up, it will come to an end, and we can’t stop that, no matter how big our britches are.

See you tomorrow at 5.