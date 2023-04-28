Taking Pride in Your Work, Lockwood High Update, & Not Liking the Flakes

The grass and weeds are going to jump out of the ground this weekend so it's time to attack while they are young.

Farmer Finishers this week recaps what we cover during the past five days and if you read the article on PRIDE I know you'll be out there taking care of the yard. Everyone really likes to aggressively hit it early and then by the end of the summer, you're sick of it.

Lots of great early morning discussions this week and if you missed any of them they are always available on the recorded podcasts.

We also had a little note on the comment section this week from a nice lady that doesn't like the political discussions we have early. Sorry, but that's the show. We give everyone something that they can like, from playing some older classics to politics. We do games and commentary features from our listeners. We do public services and tackle community issues as well as try to correct wrongs and make them right.

Just this week we announced we will be awarding Valedictorian and Salutatorian awards to the Lockwood High School students who won't be individually recognized. We will also give them each time on the air to give their speech and address students and the community to hear what these bright stars of the future hope for and dream about.

Our show is like the Pizza Ranch, where people can pick and choose what they like. Without the yoga pants. It's worked for 35 years and if you listened to Weird Wednesday this week, the older I get the _________.

So hope you're listening Monday at 5 a.m.