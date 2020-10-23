What Have We Done?

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

I never thought I would see this in my lifetime: a governor and a county health director using law enforcement on private businesses and citizens for health requirements. Not only that but letting citizens file complaints against individuals and businesses if they feel they aren't complying. How about this, a sign on every business and company that says this, "Due to the current conditions with COVID-19, we ask that all patrons who are currently ill or who are the most susceptible to the virus please not shop here until it is safe to do so. Please respect the right of others to do so and refer to our online or delivery services available to you. Thanks for keeping our customers safe and we look forward to your patronage at a later date." There, that's simple, why not that approach instead of the China way? Stay safe and see ya Monday at 5.