Finish Out the Week With Paul’s Farmer Finishers: Billings Textbook Review, THC Overdose, and All Things Flakes This Fall

This week has been a busy week so we'll try to summarize with our Farmer Finishers.

This week I wrapped up my review of some of the books that people might have been concerned with in Billings school district 2. All were good except two: Invitation To Psychology, and the most damaging I feel was the U.S. Government book that embraces critical race theory. That one is required.

It's no wonder younger generations are thinking the way they do now. The health books were great but we had a listener upset because of the book's approach to weed and its effects. All referenced and fact-oriented, but that kind of education hurts his business.

Coincidentally, three students that same day we talked about it over-dosed at West High in Billings on THC dabs.

Clocks change this Sunday as we fall back an hour so a time change on Sunday and hopefully a big change for the nation on Tuesday.

Next week is the final week to get in for the Flakes trip. The party is next Saturday the 12th, the last cards are being mailed out today.

The week after, it's Flakesgiving week already. Meals are $30 this year so we hope you can help with that. Also, there are some changes for this year so listen for those.



Time this weekend for me to finish hay hauling and get the tank heaters in before winter arrives Tuesday, so get ready it's on its way.

Have a great weekend and we'll see ya back here Monday at 5 a.m.